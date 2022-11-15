Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.