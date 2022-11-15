Edgecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.68 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $238.68 million and approximately $33.14 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00594765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.08 or 0.30980360 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,580,286 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

