Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,504 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

