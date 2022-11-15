ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.70

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.70 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 298931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.60.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.95 million and a P/E ratio of 29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Insiders purchased 362,421 shares of company stock worth $1,916,329 in the last 90 days.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

