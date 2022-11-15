Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Eastern Bankshares worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $188,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.