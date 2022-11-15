Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,800 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Eagle Materials worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

