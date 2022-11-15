Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,153 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,153 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,943,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 777,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

