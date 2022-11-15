Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 485,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of ESAB as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,606,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,754,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

