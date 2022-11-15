Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,472 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,472 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

