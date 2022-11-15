Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200,349 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,349 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Owens & Minor worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,751,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 33.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
OMI stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
