Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

LFUS stock opened at $236.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.