Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Evergy worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

