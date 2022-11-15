Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of First Merchants worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on First Merchants to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

