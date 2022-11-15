Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $256,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $227.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,548. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

