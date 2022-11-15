Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,281 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.