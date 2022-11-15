Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,463 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 230.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

