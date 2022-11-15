Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.