Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.52. 69,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

