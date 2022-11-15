DSS (DSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. DSS had a negative net margin of 93.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts expect DSS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSS Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DSS opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DSS has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of DSS

About DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

