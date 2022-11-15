Dragonchain Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $49,611.06 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002831 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00579982 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,077.57 or 0.30210314 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
