Doyle Wealth Management Sells 224 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

NYSE FDS opened at $424.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.59 and a 200-day moving average of $405.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

