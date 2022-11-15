Doyle Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

NYSE NOC opened at $481.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

