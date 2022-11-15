Doyle Wealth Management Has $795,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

