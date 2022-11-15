Doyle Wealth Management Has $252,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

