Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 271 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

