Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

