Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.30.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

