Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $225.71 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.