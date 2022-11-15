Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.