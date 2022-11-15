Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

