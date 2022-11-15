Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BDX opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average of $244.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

