Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.