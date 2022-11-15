Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 7,003 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 342,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,954,000 after acquiring an additional 75,629 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 325.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 91,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $199.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

