Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.