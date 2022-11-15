Don Gray Purchases 260,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Don Gray acquired 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,168,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,055,515.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

