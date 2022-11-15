Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,209.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

DPZUF remained flat at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.