Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,209.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
DPZUF remained flat at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $100.08.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPZUF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.