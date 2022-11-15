Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $85.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

DLMAF opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

