Discovery Value Fund Has $30.25 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,690 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $30,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NTLA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.72.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

