Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Discovery in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Discovery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DCYHF remained flat at $4.65 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.
