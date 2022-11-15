Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.14% of Discover Financial Services worth $35,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,473. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

