Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $149.45

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.45, but opened at $145.92. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $145.90, with a volume of 3,737 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 70.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $7,541,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

