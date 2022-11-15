Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

