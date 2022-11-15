Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Raised to $46.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGII. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.86.

Digi International stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

