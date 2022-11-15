Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Difference Capital Financial Inc (TSE:DCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.62. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Difference Capital Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$26.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.62.

Difference Capital Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Difference Capital Financial Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in debt and equity growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in early-stage, expansion stage, seed capital, convertible debentures, later stage, and post IPO stage investments. It focuses its investments on private growth companies, in the non-resource sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Difference Capital Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Difference Capital Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.