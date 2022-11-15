DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Compass Point to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRH. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.
DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 1,560,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,793. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.64.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
