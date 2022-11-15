DeXe Price Reaches $2.31 (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $84.23 million and $1.95 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00013835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,467,019.21907304 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.18098844 USD and is down -8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,078,175.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

