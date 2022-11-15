Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.05) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.52) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.05) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 620 ($7.29) to GBX 640 ($7.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 750 ($8.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 691.67 ($8.13).

INF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 586.20 ($6.89). 3,117,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,450. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.38). The stock has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3,908.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 549.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 553.42.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

