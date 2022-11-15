Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $41.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

