Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$145.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.78.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X stock traded up C$2.26 on Tuesday, reaching C$135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,105. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.62.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

