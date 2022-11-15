David Portnoy Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) CEO David Portnoy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,384. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Portnoy bought 20,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, David Portnoy acquired 3,850 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $18,865.00.

OTCMKTS:CCEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 18,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

